Watch: Eating leftovers lands US student in hospital to face worst nightmare

Eating leftovers can be risky. Well, we are not kidding as a 19-year-old college student from New England region in the US had to undergo amputation of both legs after savouring the same.

This strange case has come to fore after a video about it went viral recently. On February 16, the clip was posted on YouTube by channel 'Chubbyemu’, which is run by Dr Bernard Hsu, a licensed toxicologist. It has now got nearly one million views.

As per a March 2021 edition of the New England Journal of Medicine, the student was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) of Massachusetts General Hospital as a result of "shock, multiple organ failure, and rash."

On eating leftovers of a restaurant meal, the student felt abdominal pain and nausea. He also started vomiting and experiencing chills, chest pain, shortness of breath, weakness, neck stiffness and blurry vision, as per the journal.

His skin also developed a purplish discoloration. He was taken to hospital. The temperature of the person peaked at 105 degrees and heart rate was 166 beats per minute. His breathing worsened and was given oxygen.

Tests showed the person had Neisseria meningitidis. According to Dr Bernard, "when bacteria are present in the blood, the entire body’s blood vessels dilate, dropping the blood pressure preventing oxygen from getting to the organs."

He faced many complications and had to undergo the amputation of parts of all 10 fingers and below his knees.

(With inputs from agencies)