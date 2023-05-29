VIDEO: Bus driver and passenger open fire at each other on moving bus

A surveillance video of a bus driver and a passenger open firing at each other on a moving bus in the US state of North Carolina has surfaced. The incident took place earlier this month on a Charlotte transit bus and left both injured.

In the video, the passenger can be seen taking out the gun and checking if it is loaded before standing near the driver. As soon as the passenger clocks and aims his gun, the driver also pulls out a gun and both fire a few rounds at each other in "rapid succession". The glass window between the duo also gets shattered as the passenger sinks to the ground.

The remaining passengers are forced to the back of the bus by the driver who continues to wave his gun before firing another round at the suspect, according to a CNN report.

According to authorities, the passenger has been identified Omarri Shariff Tobias and he had asked the driver to let him off between the designated bus stops. However, the driver, David Fullard told Tobias that he would have to wait until the next stop to deboard the bus. After a heated two-minute back-and-forth, the altercation culminated with the gunfight. Charlotte, North Carolina: Newly released surveillance footage shows a dramatic shootout between a North Carolina public bus driver and passenger while the bus was in motion.



The shooting occurred on May 18 on a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus, after the passenger asked…

Reports state that while Fullard was struck in the arm, Tobias was abdomen. They were admitted to hospital and are believed to be in stable condition and expected to recover soon. Fullard fired by his employer The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they had charged Tobias with assault using a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats and carrying a concealed firearm. It is unclear if charges will be levelled against Fullard. Although, he was fired by his employer, RATP Dev which hires the transit system's bus operators.

Notably, the company’s workplace policy states that possession of firearm or other weapons while on duty is prohibited and that employees can be fired when found in violation of it.

"It would have been reasonable for the operator to attempt to de-escalate the situation by allowing the suspect/passenger to exit the bus before arriving at the next bus stop," the Charlotte Area Transit System was quoted as saying by CNN.

Meanwhile, Ken Harris, Fullard's attorney said his client was a dedicated employee who treasured his employment and that security measures should be enhanced to protect the drivers. “I have represented a substantial number of CATS drivers over the years. Some of whom who have been assaulted, shot at or shot during their work activity,” said Harris. “They consider themselves public servants. In light of their commitment, dedication and the workplace dangers that they encounter, we have continuously encouraged the CATS system to enhance security measures for drivers," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)