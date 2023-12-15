Video: Burning airplane lands on US highway in chilling sequence of events

A single-engine Diamond DA-40 aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate 26 in Asheville, North Carolina, around 8:15 pm (local time) on Thursday (Dec 14).

Visuals that went viral on social media showed aircraft in flames. Two people were reportedly injured and subsequently hospitalised.

Authorities from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office reported that the two individuals on board were promptly taken to a local hospital. Their identities are yet to be disclosed.

What happened?

Preliminary reports in the US media indicate that the pilot of the Diamond DA-40 communicated problems with the aircraft, seeking assistance just moments before the emergency landing.

The exact cause of fire remains unclear. But the landing caused significant traffic disruptions on the highway for several hours. × Emergency response teams, including Ashville Regional Airport fire trucks, Skyland Fire and Rescue, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Asheville Police Department, and the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, rushed to the scene to address the unfolding crisis.

Eyewitness videos captured the harrowing scene, depicting the plane engulfed in flames as traffic inched along the highway. Once extinguished, the aircraft was described as "unrecognisable," with a wing detached from the charred wreckage.

The impact of the emergency landing reverberated beyond the immediate crash site, causing power surges and outages in nearby buildings and homes.

Allen Morgan, a Buncombe County Emergency Medical Services supervisor, reassured the public, stating, "There does not appear to be any life-threatening injuries", ABC News reported.

What is the condition of those hospitalised?

The condition of the two hospitalised individuals remains unknown at the time of filing this report.

The Aviation Consumer said that the Diamond DA-40 airplane involved is considered one of the more preferably-used piston singles.