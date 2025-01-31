Bradford Blackmon, a Mississippi Senator, last week introduced a bill that seeks to criminalise masturbation by men.

The bill titled, "Contraception Begins at Erection Act," if implemented, could make it illegal for men to masturbate or engage in casual sex without the "intent to fertilise an embryo" in the US state of Mississippi.

Sounds bizarre, doesn't it? Blackmon has been receiving a lot of hate for his bill and has even been the target of death threats. But why did he introduce such a legislation? Here's all you need to know.

'Contraception Begins at Erection Act'

The 'Contraception Begins at Erection Act', while unlikely to be implemented, seeks to make it unlawful for men to "discharge genetic material without the intent to fertilise an embryo."

Criminalising the act would impose a fine of $1,000 for a first offence, $5,000 for a second offence and a whopping $10,000 for subsequent offences.

The bill does exclude some exceptions, namely masturbation for sperm donation and sexual acts where condoms are used. A clause of the proposed bill states: The fourth clause of the bill states the fines "shall not apply to the discharge of genetic material (a) donated or sold to a facility for the purpose of future procedures to fertilise an embryo, and (b) discharged with the use of a contraceptive or contraceptive method intend to prevent fertilization of an embryo."

Why did the Mississippi senator introduce 'Contraception Begins at Erection Act'?

Speaking to the press, Blackmon, a Democrat, revealed that the bill was a satire, aimed at shining the spotlight on the double standards in America's legislative process.

"When a bill has been filed, that would regulate what a man is able to do with his own body in his own home, it suddenly has people in an uproar," said the senator in a statement.

"I am trying to figure out when it isn’t OK for the government to dictate what you do in the privacy of your own home... apparently it is when the laws regulate men," he remarked.

He said that the 'Contraception Begins at Erection Act' was a provocative response to the recent restrictions on women's reproductive rights in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v Wade.

"All across the country, especially here in Mississippi, the vast majority of bills relating to contraception and/or abortion focus on the woman’s role when men are fifty per cent of the equation," said Blackmon.

"This bill highlights that fact and brings the man's role into the conversation. People can get up in arms and call it absurd, but I can't say that bothers me," added the Mississippi senator.

