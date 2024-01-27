'Truth' behind New York's viral baby shower that shocked netizens globally

Last week, several social media posts described a 'baby shower' that appeared to show five pregnant baby mothers whose babies were seemingly fathered by the same person: 22-year-old Zeddy Will.

The New York-based 'baby shower' event immediately went viral all over the world and began appearing in the search trends globally. Social media was filled with reactions from shocked netizens. As early as a day before filing this report, full-fledged opinion articles are being published to describe the purported repulsive nature of such relationships where children do not grow up in a stable, two-parent home.

But before you know the real nature of that viral baby shower, here's how the viral baby shower moment was created.

What happened?

New York City resident Zeddy Will, 22, a musician with a sizable TikTok following, hosted a baby shower event, a person Lizzy Ashliegh who appeared as Will's partner in a social media post had claimed.

The baby shower appeared to have been hosted in New York's Queens on January 14.

The person who appeared to be one of the five moms-to-be, including Lizzy Ashleigh, and the biological father Zeddy Will posed for a joint photo on the invitation, which said: "Welcome little Zeddy Wills 1-5."



"I guess we are Sister Wives now", Ashleigh captioned the video referring to a popular Travel and Living Show that shows the lives of a polygamist family.

In a follow-up video, Ashleigh revealed that the five moms – Ashleigh, Bonnie B, Kay Merie, Jylene Vila, and Iyanla Kalifa Galletti – have "accepted each other" because it is "better for the little ones" to grow up in a "big family."

"Look at our beautiful family!" she captioned one of the photos. "We love our Baby Daddy! We will not ruin our babies’ lives! Our families have accepted this!"

Zeddy Will's co-manager was quoted as saying by The New York Post: "Society has shifted, and in turn so has modern relationship dynamics. The essence lies in redefining relationships personally, breaking away from the one-size-fits-all approach and societal pressures to conform."

Also watch | Gravitas: Dhaka to impose tax on multiple marriages ×

Zeddy Will's co-manager's account gave the above 'baby shower' story the semblance of truth.

What is the 'truth'?

Zeddy Ashleigh has now reached WION via email to state that the viral 'baby shower' event was 'satire' and 'not real'.