/Tiphaine Auzière’s new romance mirrors mother Brigitte Macron and Emmanuel Macron's age gap

French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte Macron’s daughter Tiphaine Auzière is dominating headlines in the country for her romance with Antoine Lecomte. Tiphaine is Brigitte’s youngest daughter from her first marriage. The 42-year-old lawyer-turned-author-turned media personality has gone public with her romance with Antoine, who is 20 years younger than her and a student at a business school in Lille. Antoine is also a watersports instructor.

The 20-Year Age Gap Drawing Comparisons to the Macrons

The pair’s age gap is now being compared to Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron’s similar age gap. The similarities between the two couples are uncanny and have sparked intense media interest in the summer romance. Antoine and Tiphaine’s romance reportedly began in the seaside town of Le Touquet, where the 42-year-old lawyer took lessons in eFoil electric surfboarding from a 22-year-old.

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The Macron family has long had a holiday home at the Channel coast resort, and Tiphaine’s law practice has an office there.

On Sunday, Tiphaine posted on Instagram a video of a van trip to Amsterdam with Antoine. It shows the couple at play and sharing a room at the Faralda Hotel, an establishment built high in a former crane at a disused shipyard.

Antoine, who attends the Neoma Business School in northern France, posted the video of the trip captioned “48h à Dam avec Madame”.

Celebrity magazine Gala wasthe first to report about the relationship in August, saying Tiphaine had broken up in May with Cyril Hanouna, a controversial hard-right talk show host. She had a year-long relationship with Hanouna after he recruited her as an occasional commentator.

Unbothered by Scrutiny: ‘She Follows Her Heart’

According to the magazine, Tiphaine seems unfazed by the chatter that has come thanks to her new romance with a much younger man.

“With a 20-year age gap between them, the couple know that their relationship may cause a stir in Le Touquet and elsewhere, just as Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron’s did in their day. But they don’t care,” the magazine wrote.

A friend of the couple reportedly told the magazine,“Between them, it was an immediate click. They have a lot in common: a love of Le Touquet and thrill-seeking, as well as travel and entrepreneurship. Lecomte is developing a kitesurfing equipment company.”

Another friend said, “Tiphaine is very much like her mother. Like Brigitte, she follows her heart and doesn’t care what other people think. The only opinion that matters to her is that of her family.”

Tiphaine, who has children aged 12 and 10 with a former partner, a Paris gastroenterologist, has spoken of her experiences as a schoolgirl when her mother, then aged 38, embarked on her relationship with Macron. He was a teenage pupil at the Providence Catholic school in Amiens where Mrs Macron taught drama.

“It forged my temperament and gave me strength,” she had told The Sunday Times in 2024. “In any case, I never stopped to think about what people might say, so it hasn’t changed my life. I’ve learnt to live with it and independently of it.” She had recently published her first novel, Assizes, about a young lawyer who defends a woman who kills her abusive husband.