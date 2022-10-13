TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, plans to expand its music services globally to compete with competitors

Sources familiar with TikTok's parent ByteDance confirmed that the company has recently begun talks with other music apps and platforms to expand its streaming service worldwide to compete with music industry leaders like Spotify.

ByteDance recently introduced 'Resso,' a music service that is currently available in Asia (India, Indonesia) and Brazil as well. The company is aiming to extend its streaming worldwide and to make it easier for customers to stream on the short-video app, TikTok. The United States won't be a part of this, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Due to the rising streams, the parent company is currently negotiating with a rising music industry service. The negotiations are halted. This is due to how TikTok's promotional benefits for the labels and how have caused the negotiations to be tense.

The short-video app has helped several songs become megahits by going viral. The audience on the social media platform increased tremendously during the Covid lockdown.

To expand its service, the Chinese streaming app needs to reach an agreement on negotiating terms with all major music labels as revenue through Resso has been a matter of concern as it is difficult to make money through it.

Resso offers both an on-demand subscription tier and a free, ad-supported tier, much like Spotify's "freemium." Currently, it appears that the company will have to work for its expansion. It is also working on how to work with TikTok to expand its services and earn money.

