This US diner charges 'bad parenting' fee to those with unruly kids

If you find yourself dealing with a troublesome child who resorts to floor jostling as a manipulative tactic to coerce you into purchasing toys you would otherwise turn down, it's strongly advisable to think twice before entering this restaurant in the United States. This establishment, situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains region of Atlanta, Georgia, has implemented what they refer to as an "adult surcharge" on their menu, intended for parents whose children exhibit unruly behaviour during their dining experience. The specific restaurant in question is the Toccoa Riverside Restaurant.

A photograph of their menu, posted on the popular platform Reddit, has triggered a wave of backlash due to the introduction of this seemingly arbitrary adult surcharge, which is ambiguously denoted as "$$$."

This surcharge remains unaccompanied by any explicit information concerning the actual amount patrons must fork over for their children's transgressions.

'No respect, no service'

The menu also contains a footer that asks diners to show respect towards the restaurant's staff, property, and their own comportment, stressing on their strict adherence to a "No respect, no service" policy.

In a further measure, they append a 20 per cent gratuity to the bills of larger parties exceeding six people, those celebrating birthdays, and those who opt to split their bills.

Furthermore, diners who prefer card payments must contend with an additional 3.5 per cent surcharge over and above the prices advertised on the menu.

Interestingly, the act of sharing food at this particular establishment also carries a fee, amounting to $3 (equivalent to Rs 249).

The Reddit user who shared this menu image remarked in the caption section, "This restaurant charges you extra for bad parenting."

This sparked a cascade of responses from other Redditors who were quick to criticise the multitude of grievances inherent in this menu.

While some were incredulous, stating "Ain't nobody paying that," others expressed disbelief at the notion of a restaurant charging patrons more on their own birthdays.

One user found the menu so off-putting that they declared, "Yeah, a menu like this, and I'm walking out. It has a stink of 'sh***y business' all over it."

Another user opined, "It just means you don't tip because it's already forced on. But yeah, this place is crazy."

A further comment chimed in, suggesting, "This whole thing reads like they're doing you a favor by letting you eat there."

Meanwhile, one Redditor mused, "The food must be amazing for people to put up with the attitude on the menu."

One particularly irate Redditor noted the multitude of issues with the menu, asserting, "This restaurant is giving me Karen vibes. Passive-aggressive menu, lack of consistent formatting or capitaliz\sation, complicated pricing, etc."



Another user humorously added, "They're saying 'I hate my customers' without actually saying 'I hate my customers.'"