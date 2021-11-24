This man built a grand Taj Mahal-like house for his wife; Twitter is puzzled

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Nov 24, 2021, 10:29 AM(IST)

Anand Prakash Chouksey gifted a Taj Mahal-like house to his wife (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Photograph:( Others )

The dome of the high profile Taj Mahal-like structure is 29 feet high and the house contains large halls, bedrooms and even a library.

A man in India's Madhya Pradesh state has built a house resembling the Taj Mahal as a mark of love for his wife.

The Taj Mahal located in the Indian city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh state was built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

The man named Anand Prakash Chouksey constructed a four-bedroom "house". The Mughal-era replica took over three years to build.

Taj Mahal-like house

The dome of the high profile structure is 29 feet high and the house contains large halls, bedrooms and even a library. It also has a unique lighting system which allows it to shine in the dark.

People on Twitter also took note of Chouksey's grand plans as reactions poured in. 

Chouksey who is an educationist belongs to Burhanpur city in Madhya Pradesh state. He had ambition to build an 80-feet high structure but authorities denied him permission, he then decided he will gift his wife the "Taj Mahal" instead.

(With inputs from Agencies)

