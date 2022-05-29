The Intrepid: World's largest bottle of whisky, filled with 311 litres, sells for a whopping price

The Intrepid - the world's largest bottle of Scotch whisky, which is 5ft 11 inches tall and filled with 311 litres, has sold for about $1.4 million, according to the auction house Lyon and Turnbull. The bidding took place both live online on Wednesday (May 25) and was eventually sold to an international unknown collector. The auction house stated that The Intrepid is a fine 32-year-old single-malt distilled at the prestigious The Macallan in Speyside in 1989. The whisky entered the Guinness World Record in September 2021 when it was filled last year. The bottle contains the equivalent of 444 standard bottles.

It is created by Fah Mai Holdings Group Inc. & Rosewin Holdings PLC and presented at Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky in Huntly, Scotland, UK. The Intrepid project was created by Daniel Monk, of Fah Mai and Rosewin Holdings, in memory of his father Captain Stanley Monk.

The auction house Lyon and Turnbull noted that it is pale gold and has a sweet taste with notes of apple.

ALSO READ | Study finds that mosquitoes are more prone to bite men than women

#TheIntrepid - officially the world's largest bottle of Scotch #whisky - reaches £1.1 million in today's auction. An adventure from the start, The Intrepid project is dedicated to the spirit & experience of exploration. pic.twitter.com/9G6TJ8nLQg — Lyon & Turnbull (@LyonandTurnbull) May 25, 2022 ×

Founder of The Intrepid Project, Daniel Monk, said: "For me and the whole team The Intrepid project has always been about more than money."

He said, "This is a passion project to celebrate the life of my late father, Captain Stanley Monk who was himself an explorer and achieved many amazing things during his life. Today would have been his birthday so it was a perfect date to put The Intrepid up for auction."

ALSO READ | Scientists detect new type of extremely reactive substance in the Earth's atmosphere

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.