Teenage son gets $1,800 reward from mom for staying away from social media for 6 years

In an attempt to keep her son away from social media, a US-based mother promised that she will give him a good reward for his 18th birthday if he refrained from using social media.

In a challenge that began in 2016, Lorna Goldstrand Klefsaas from Minnesota offered her son Sivert Klefsaas $1,800. Keeping up to his promise, the son somehow managed to stay away from social media and was given $1,800 on his 18th birthday.

The mother shared a post documenting the entire challenge.

“Six years ago I offered Sivert $1800 to stay off social media until he was 18. Even though $1800 is a lot more to a 12 year old than it is to an 18 year old, he has stuck to our deal. He turns 18 tomorrow. He will have $1800 in his pocket and new accounts on Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter! FYI—it’s some of the best money I have ever spent!!!” she wrote and shared an image of her son.

Lorna while speaking to People said that she is proud of his son. "He was like 'I'm not breaking this.' I'm proud of him because there were a few times where it was harder," she said.

She decided about this challenge after hearing about it on the radio. Also, she had seen her daughter struggle during her teenage years. "She got so obsessed with keeping up her Snapchat streaks that really it was affecting her mood. It was affecting her friendships," the mother told.

