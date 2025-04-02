National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Sunita Williams, who spent nine months in space took to social media on Tuesday (April 2) to share a heartwarming video of reuniting with her pet dogs at home after returning to Earth. Williams and Butch Wilmore's mission was originally planned for eight days, but the stay got extended due to technical issues. They finally returned to Earth on March 18 after nine months which made Williams's reunion with her dogs even more special.

Advertisment

In the video posted on the micro-blogging site X, Williams can be seen greeted by her two Labrador retrievers -- Gunner and Gorby in the lawn of her house.

The caption of the video shared by Williams reads "Best homecoming ever!".

Since being posted, the video has garnered 312.9K views, 10k likes and over 1k reposts. The video also caught the attention of Elon Musk, who dropped a heart emoji. Musk's company SpaceX, in collaboration with Nasa, brought Williams and Wilmore safely back to earth after being stuck in space for nine months.

Advertisment

In the video, while breaking into a hug with Gorby Williams can be heard saying, "Who is here? Gunner, get over here. Here's my good boy."

Advertisment

After seeing the video, one of the X user responded by saying, “This is the most heartwarming thing to watch out for. They are adorable,” one user wrote."

“I just love how dogs are so happy and show their emotions fully when welcoming their favourite human- they're like little angels," wrote a second user.

“Paws down, the BEST astronaut homecoming video — Ever!”, wrote a third.

In an earlier interview Williams had said, “I got to come back home and see my dogs, who are waiting for me, so that was pretty special. It’s hard when you come,”