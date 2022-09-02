Starbucks taps Indian-born Laxman Narasimhan as its next CEO, Twitter erupts with memes

Starbucks on Thursday (September 1) named Indian-born Laxman Narasimhan its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Narasimhan currently heads the health and hygiene company Reckitt, from where he announced his departure earlier in the day.

"Starbuck's commitment to uplift humanity through connection and compassion has long distinguished the company, building an unrivalled, globally admired brand that has transformed the way we connect over coffee," Narasimhan said after the announcement.

Narasimhan is now joining the growing ranks of Indian-descent CEOs heading leading US corporate giants. The list goes...Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, Punit Renjen of Deloitte and Raj Subramaniam of FedEx.

With the announcement, a meme fest also erupted with people on social media platforms posting how Starbuck could become a little desi now.

Here are some of the funny tweets:

Congratulations..



We all should proud on this news Bcoz, In India where #Starbucks is running more than 250 stores with #Tata & while #LaxmanNarasimhan ji of India is going to be #CEO, on the other hand there is no starbucks in #Muslim #Country of #Pakistan who separated frm us pic.twitter.com/xBG7bMsijI — Hamir Bharwad (@BharwadHamirG) September 2, 2022 ×

Dear @Starbucks now that you have Indian CEO - it's high time you bring Irani Chai and Osmania biscuits to your menu 😀#LaxmanNarasimhan #Starbucks #India pic.twitter.com/l0KhtOSB88 — Vinod Kisanagaram (@kvr2277) September 2, 2022 ×

So now in this "ART" they have shown Lord Ganesha as a Starbucks employee.



Why do all the "CREATIVITY" of these "ARTISTS" come out only for hindu gods/culture/rituals?@Starbucks @StarbucksIndia Try to show "he who cannot be named" as your Waiter & see what happens. pic.twitter.com/HQod51J9La — Shrucasm (@TheEastWind__) September 1, 2022 ×

Laxman Narasimhan studied mechanical engineering at the University of Pune and then he headed west, picking up the Masters in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute at The University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania.

Reports have mentioned that Narasimhan will join Starbucks in October. Although, he will take the helm in April 2023, after spending a few months learning about the company and its "Reinvention" plan.

It is learned that the new plans include paying better wages for baristas, improving employee welfare and customer experience and re-imagining stores.

