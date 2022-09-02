Starbucks taps Indian-born Laxman Narasimhan as its next CEO, Twitter erupts with memes

New Delhi, India Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 09:09 PM(IST)

Starbucks Photograph:( Twitter )

Starbucks on Thursday (September 1) named Indian-born Laxman Narasimhan its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Narasimhan currently heads the health and hygiene company Reckitt, from where he announced his departure earlier in the day. 

"Starbuck's commitment to uplift humanity through connection and compassion has long distinguished the company, building an unrivalled, globally admired brand that has transformed the way we connect over coffee," Narasimhan said after the announcement. 

Narasimhan is now joining the growing ranks of Indian-descent CEOs heading leading US corporate giants. The list goes...Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, Punit Renjen of Deloitte and Raj Subramaniam of FedEx. 

With the announcement, a meme fest also erupted with people on social media platforms posting how Starbuck could become a little desi now. 

Here are some of the funny tweets: 

Starbucks

Laxman Narasimhan studied mechanical engineering at the University of Pune and then he headed west, picking up the Masters in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute at The University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania. 

Reports have mentioned that Narasimhan will join Starbucks in October. Although, he will take the helm in April 2023, after spending a few months learning about the company and its "Reinvention" plan. 

It is learned that the new plans include paying better wages for baristas, improving employee welfare and customer experience and re-imagining stores. 

