/Secret military bunker site witnessed bizarre light activity from orange orb, UFO Files reveal

A military site in the United States, located under 2,000 feet of granite, became the scene of a mysterious occurrence in October 2023. An orange orb appeared in the sky and released a bunch of smaller, red lit objects that moved horizontally. The "mothership" then disappeared and returned after some time and repeated the same thing. It happened over several hours, and according to official documents, remains unexplained. The incident was revealed in the latest tranche of UFO files released by the Pentagon on Friday (June 12).

The memo detailing the strange event that happened over two days has been written by Jon T Kosloski, the director of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). At least six federal agents witnessed the orange sphere appearing, releasing smaller objects and then vanishing - all in a matter of a few seconds, before making another appearance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kosloski wrote in the memo, "The phenomena's most distinctive reported feature was the repeating nature of their pattern of behaviour, in which a luminous orange 'mother orb' appeared to produce smaller red 'orbs,' one after another, multiple times over a period of several hours."

The officers who saw the event say a glowing orange sphere released two to four smaller red lights, which then moved in a straight line, changed altitude, and one of them remained suspended in one place for hours and then disappeared.

The agency reviewed radar data and flight records, but could not explain the orange orb and the red lights. AARO has admitted that 40 per cent of the reported activity remains unexplained. However, it has been confirmed that it did not align with what is seen in military aircraft exhaust.

Location of bizarre lights reported in UFO Files

The memo does not mention where it happened, although FBI interviews note that Cheyenne Mountain near Colorado Springs was the scene of the bizarre activity. A fortified underground bunker sits under the mountain, which serves as the Alternate Command Center for North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM).

Explanations for orange orb and red lights



AARO said that the altitudes of the objects were far too high, and so the orbs could not be standard exhaust. After the agency eliminated every other possible explanation, its preliminary assessment points to "unrecognised technology" which could account for up to 40 per cent of the incident. This is based purely on witness testimonies, removing other explanations and is not supported by any physical evidence.