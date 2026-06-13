/UFO files: ‘Alien base’ on the moon’s dark side? Secret NASA audio recording from Apollo 16 reveals...

The latest files released by the US Department of War documenting the extraterrestrial, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs) have revived the conspiracy theories about an alien base on the Earth’s natural satellite. This comes after the third batch of UFO files was released by the Pentagon on Friday (Jun 12). Among the files was an audio recording from a secret NASA meeting following the Apollo 16 mission, suggesting a possible “alien base” on the dark side of the moon.

Apollo 16, which took place in April 1972, sent astronauts John Young and Charles Duke to explore the Moon’s highland region, while command module pilot Thomas “Ken” Mattingly remained in orbit.

During the newly released 55-minute briefing, scientists reviewed data gathered during the mission, including lunar gravity measurements, laser experiments and several unexplained features identified on the Moon’s far side.

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A part of the conversation focused on a large depression near the Van de Graaff crater, a region that has long attracted scientific interest because of its distinctive magnetic and geological properties.

While discussing the feature, one participant referred to a “big hole” located in the area. The exchange then took an unexpected turn when another speaker casually suggested that it “could be an alien star base or something” before immediately moving on to the next presentation slide.

The comment was made in the middle of a broader technical discussion and was not accompanied by any evidence supporting the idea. It remains unclear whether the remark was intended as a serious observation, speculation or simply a light-hearted aside.

The recording has drawn attention because it was absent from official mission transcripts and forms part of a growing archive of declassified documents related to unidentified aerial phenomena and unexplained observations.