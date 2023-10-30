SeaWorld San Diego witnesses 'once in a decade' emperor penguin hatching

A San Diego-based aquarium and theme park has announced a 'once in a decade' event. For the first time in 13 years, SeaWorld San Diego celebrated the rare hatching of an emperor penguin chick, marking a significant event for the park.

'Exciting thing'

On Wednesday, SeaWorld announced that the emperor penguin chick came out of its eggshell with the help of the zoo staff on September 12.

In a video shared with the press, Justin Brackett, SeaWorld's birds curator, stressed the exceptional nature of this development and said: "This is the most exciting thing we'll do all year, potentially all decade."

Also read | Climate change threatens Emperor penguins; species faces extinction in 30 years

Why is this so significant?

The emperor penguin is classified as a threatened species and is native to Antarctica. At SeaWorld, 17 of these penguins are kept in a controlled habitat that is maintained at a chilly 25 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 5 degrees Celsius).

While the zoo houses around 300 penguins from various species, the successful hatching of the emperor penguin held special significance for SeaWorld's staff, said supervisor of birds, Melissa Ramsey, who was directly involved in the hatching process.

Also read | Scientists discover fossil of giant 150kg penguin that walked the Earth 57 million years ago

Unlike some other penguin species that lay multiple eggs annually, the female emperor only lays a single egg each year, clarified Ramsey during a telephone interview with Reuters.

The park disclosed that the egg was laid on July 7.

Emperor penguins

Largest among penguin species, the emperor penguin, scientifically known as Aptenodytes forsteri, can grow up to 3.7 feet (1.15 meters) in height and can weigh as much as 99 pounds (45 kilograms), according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The species' egg-laying habits differ from other species. Emperor penguins only lay one egg at a time. In most penguin species, both male and female penguins usually take turns incubating the egg. However, the female emperor generally returns to the sea to feed after laying the egg, leaving the male to tend to the egg for over two months without feeding.

Also read | Japan grapples with unprecedented bear attacks amidst food shortages. Experts issue urgent warning

The artificial hatching

The recent zoo hatching was also unique due to the fact that the mother penguin did not transfer the egg to the father for incubation.

Due to this, SeaWorld's staff assumed the responsibility. They noticed signs of movement and sound from within the egg on September 7. However, after 72 hours without any significant progress, the team intervened.

You can watch a video of the hatching here: SeaWorld San Diego welcomed the hatching of an emperor penguin for the first time in 13 years, announcing that the female chick came out of its shell with help from zoo staff on September 12 https://t.co/us2dWCFxj5 pic.twitter.com/3F4ORvi5SA — Reuters (@Reuters) October 26, 2023 × Ramsey revealed that they poked a small hole in the egg to help the penguin in its hatching process over the subsequent two days. It was later identified that a beak malformation in the chick had hindered its successful hatching.

SeaWorld has extended an invitation to the public to participate in naming the newly hatched penguin. People can choose from among three names: Pearl, Pandora, and Astrid. They can put in their votes on Instagram or via email till 11:59 pm on October 31.

(With inputs from agencies)