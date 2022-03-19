Researchers reveal the most boring job in the world

A group of researchers have been working for quite some time to find the most boring person in the world and it looks like they finally have the answer. The answer is a religious data entry worker, who likes watching TV, and lives in a town, according to the researchers from the University of Essex.

The research data comprised of more than 500 people across five experiences where they studied a number of professions. In the final result, they found cleaning, banking, data analysis and accounting as the blandest jobs in the world.

"The irony is studying boredom is actually very interesting and has many real-life impacts," said researcher Wijnand Van Tilburg. "These papers show how persuasive perceptions of boredom are and what an impact this can have on people," Tilburg added.

The research paper, which was published in the 'Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin', also pointed out religion, watching TV, bird watching and smoking as the dullest hobbies.

It further stated that the boring people tend to live in small towns rather than big cities and stereotypically boring people are generally avoided and disliked by people around them.

Those perceived as boring may thus be at greater risk of harm, addiction and mental health issues. According to the report, they struggle to form interpersonal relationships with other people and that is a major factor behind the mental health problems.

On the other hand, the researchers found that performing arts, science, journalism, health profession and teaching are the most exciting jobs in the world.

(With inputs from agencies)