‘Let’s Go Brandon’ store opens in New Jersey, gets flagged by Facebook

A new store called ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ which sells different kinds of merchandise in support of Donald Trump opened in New Jersey. Co-owner Vinny Scuzzese told the New York Post that although the shop has a number of negative comments online, it is experiencing a huge surge in customers.

On the back of the store in New Jersey, there is an illustration of Donald Trump in an American flag bomber jacket and gripping the Constitution.

“It’s a beautiful picture. We park the bus outside the store, and people pull over, start taking pictures and come into the store. The other shops in the plaza have gotten more business too. It’s been a nice reaction,” Scuzzese said.

Scuzzese opened a pop-up shop in downtown Toms River where he sold Trump merchandise and he also had a roadside concession stand selling MAGA flags and novelties.

“We saw how good it was selling. I’m with people every day, and I know how they feel and what they are looking for. I’m a small owner, and Trump lowered our taxes by 15 percent. He said it like it is and I love his attitude. I wish he was back in the presidency so maybe we wouldn’t be in this predicament now,” he said in reference to the ongoing Ukraine -Russia crisis.

The “Let’s go Brandon” chant became a taunt at Biden as it went viral after a NASCAR race in October last year. However, Facebook has already flagged a post from the store on Wednesday.

According to a news report in the Washington Examiner, the flagged post in Facebook included a link redirecting users to vaccination information. Should someone attempt to share posts about the store online, the platform asks users to make sure they're sharing "reliable information".