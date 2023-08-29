Raksha Bandhan 2023: Check date, time, significance, and all you need to know

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated to cherish the unbreakable bond between siblings. Traditionally, it was celebrated by performing certain rituals where the sister ties a rakhi on the brother’s hand and prays for his prosperity and in return brothers promise to protect their sisters. However, as trends are changing with time, brothers also tie rakhis on their sister's hand and sisters also celebrate Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis on each other’s hand.

Below is all you need to know about this year's Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date and Auspicious Time

The Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan is celebrated annually on the Poornima Tithi ( full moon day) of Shravan Maas (Sawan Month). According to the Drik Panchang, the full moon or Purnima tithi will begin at 10:58 am on August 30 and will end at 07:05 am on August 31.

Rakhi will be celebrated on August 30 and 31 this year because of the Bhadra Kaal, during which one should not perform the rituals of rakhi.

This year, the auspicious time to perform Raksha Bandhan rituals starts from 9:00 pm on August 30.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Significance and History

According to Hindu beliefs, Raksha Bandhan holds a lot of significance for the people. In the epic Hindu script of Mahabharata, Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger on the Sudarshan Chakra and Draupadi helped him by tearing a piece of her saree and tying it to the injured finger to stop the bleeding. In return, Krishna promised Draupadi to protect her from every situation. He fulfilled his promise by protecting her when she was publicly humiliated in the court of Hastinapur and Kauravas tried to shame her.

Raksha Bandhan emphasises the importance of the sibling bond and the festival has its origins in the times when territorial or village exogamy was practised.

Rakhi marks an occasion for the girls to visit their homes as when brides were married outside of their hometown, their parents did not visit them in their married homes. Today, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with a more symbolic approach and with love and joy.

