In a tragic update, the young prince of Luxembourg died at the age of 22 of health complications from a rare genetic condition in which body’s cells are devoid of energy. Prince Frederick lived in Switzerland. He was the son of Prince Robert of Luxembourg, cousin of Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg.

Prince Frederick died on March 1 following a long health battle. He suffered from POLG mitochondrial disease.

What is POLG mitochondrial disease?

POLG disease is a rare genetic disorder that robs the body’s cells of energy. This leads to progressive multiple organ dysfunction and failure.

Progression of the condition can cause multiple organs to fail, such as the brain and liver, as well as the intestines, muscles, and swallowing functions to falter.

Royal family mourns death of Prince Frederick

Prince Robert mourned the death of his son in a lengthy, heartfelt message posted to the POLG foundation. This is a website founded by his son. It is dedicated to finding effective treatments and a cure for POLG mitochondrial disorders.

Prince Frederik was born with the disease. He was however officially diagnosed with the disease at the age of 14 when the symptoms became more acute.

The statement read: “It is with a very heavy heart that my wife and I would like to inform you of the passing of our son, The POLG Foundation Founder and Creative Director, Frederik. Last Friday, February 28th, on “Rare Disease Day”, our beloved son called us in to his room to speak to him for one last time. Frederik found the strength and the courage to say goodbye to each of us in turn – his brother, Alexander, his sister, Charlotte, me, his three cousins, Charly, Louis, and Donall, his brother-in-law, Mansour, and finally, his Aunt Charlotte and Uncle Mark.”

“He had already spoken all that was in his heart to his extraordinary mother, who had not left his side in 15 years. After gifting each of us with our farewells – some kind, some wise, some instructive – in true Frederik fashion, he left us collectively with a final long-standing family joke. Even in his last moments, his humour, and his boundless compassion, compelled him to leave us with one last laugh….to cheer us all up.”

Prince Frederick of Nassau was born in Aix-en-Provence, France, and enjoyed a stint in London, England, before moving to Switzerland in 2004.