Pakistani woman enters India illegally with four children to live with online gaming partner

A Pakistani woman travelled to neighbouring India along with her four children to meet the man she interacted during an online game. The uniquely intriguing incident happened after a woman identified as Pakistan-based Seema Ghulam Haider met Sachin while playing the PUBG — the latter a person from Greater Noida near New Delhi.

The duo met while playing the famous online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). Gradually, as their interactions proceeded, they are said to have fallen in love. How did Seema Ghulam Haider enter India? Seema reportedly entered India through Nepal along with her four children. She was living in the country illegally along with Sachin, a legal Indian citizen.

Seema and Sachin were living together in a rented apartment in Greater Noida, a suburb near New Delhi. How Seema and Sachin's 'love story' was disclosed? According to a report in India Today, local police received information that a Pakistani woman was living in Greater Noida illegally. When Sachin came to know that the authorities may know of Seema's presence at their residence, he fled with her and her four children.

Sachin and Seema have been arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, the landlord of the house where the purported couple was living said that it did not appear that the woman was Pakistani.

"It did not seem like the woman was from Pakistan. She wore salwar suit and sarees," the landlord is reported to have told the police, according to India Today.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile is the smartphone adaptation of the popular battle royale game, PUBG: Battlegrounds, developed by PUBG Studios and LightSpeed & Quantum Studio, and published by Tencent Games worldwide.

Krafton and VNG Games publish it in India, Korea and Vietnam respectively.

PUBG was banned in India in 2020 due to concerns related to data security raised by the country's government. Soon, a change in management led to the release of Battle Grounds Mobile India (BGMI).

The said alteration came in response to the government's concerns and to ensure compliance with India’s rules and regulations.

