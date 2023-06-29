Pakistan: Citizens in Karachi 'cashless' as ATMs go 'out of order' before Eid al-Adha celebrations

ATMs in Karachi, Pakistan, have run out of cash ahead of the grand Muslim festival, Eid al-Adha. As the days pass by, the financial condition of the down-and-out nation is getting worse. The cashless automated teller machines (ATMs) are causing trouble for the residents of Karachi.

Pakistan is celebrating Eid on Thursday, June 29. However, in the last few days, customers have lodged multiple complaints about the absence of currency notes in ATMs ahead of Eid al-Adha. Such a problem arises when people withdraw a sizeable amount of cash to purchase animals for sacrifice. "The ATMs are out of order before Eid. We have visited the ATMs several times since morning but there is no cash," the troubled people told Geo News.

Pakistan's government declared a four-day holiday on Eid al-Adha, including the Day of Arafah on June 28. The Cabinet Division stated the government agreed to a three-day holiday because of Eid al-Adha. According to the reports, offices observing five days as working in one week will have holidays from June 28-30, and offices having six days as working will have holidays from June 28-July 1.

Meanwhile, Pakistan hopes for a bailout decision from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a day or two. The bailout programme will expire on June 30, because of which Pakistan will revise its budget for the financial year, starting July 1 and increase policy rates to 22 per cent.

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Eid Qurban and Qurban Bayarami, is one of the most Islamic festivals. India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada and Singapore will celebrate Eid al-Adha on June 29. On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif went on Twitter to wish the citizens of Pakistan and people celebrating the festival.

Muslims worldwide will celebrate the festival, honouring and commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's absolute dedication to Allah. People divide the meal prepared from the sacrifice into three equal parts, first for the family, second for the relatives, and third for the poor people.

WATCH | Pakistan reviews FY2024 budget as last ditch effort to clinch IMF deal India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on Eid al-Adha. He tweeted, "Greetings on Eid ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!"

(With inputs from agencies)