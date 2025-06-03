/Screenshot every 5 minutes: North Korean smartphones are govt moles and can get you killed

North Korea is known for its tight grip over its citizens. There is a blanket ban on consuming international content, and the state controls what the people watch and hear. It basically wants to cut off all kinds of foreign influence. Controlling every action of the residents has led Kim Jong Un's administration to take some extreme steps. This includes how people express themselves and what words they use.

BBC reported that a smartphone smuggled out of the country displayed the ways the state keeps a check on its citizens. The publication found that phones in North Korea are programmed to autocorrect words that are forbidden in the country.

For example, the South Korean word "oppa", which means older brother but is also commonly used for friends and even romantic partners, changes to "comrade" when typed. A warning message also pops up - "This word can only be used to describe your siblings."

If someone in North Korea is seen using the word "oppa" for someone other than a brother, it would be a hint that they are changing their use based on the South Korean TV shows and films.

South Korea is translated to "puppet state", the term North Korea uses for its neighbouring country.

Screenshot sent to the administration every 5 minutes

The phone also takes a screenshot every five minutes, which then goes across to government officials, as a way to keep an eye on the activities. The user has no control over these files. They can be seen listed in a folder, but they cannot open it.

Having people cut off from the outside world helps the North Korean government to control every narrative. All kinds of South Korean entertainment, including music, TV shows and movies, are banned in the country. Reports suggest that under a 2020 law, anyone found consuming or distributing South Korean media content can be handed the death penalty.

According to the BBC, such people can be publicly executed. One can escape death, but will have to pay for the crime with extreme labour.

Other foreign media are also not allowed. The state controls all the media outlets in the country, and the Korean Central News Agency censors content. There have been instances of individuals being publicly sentenced for accessing and distributing foreign media.