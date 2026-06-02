If you need another reason to dislike AI, here is one. According to ChatGPT, people over 45 are not right for jobs anymore. Scientists stumbled upon the opinion of an AI tool while seeking help finding candidates for job roles that did not exist. This has led to concerns of “widespread age discrimination at work.” Scientists from the University of Melbourne gave ChatGPT the job to suggest the right candidates for certain roles, and it showed a clear bias towards young people. When the AI tool was told to look for candidates with “enthusiasm and new ideas” for tech roles, it suggested, “Early–career professionals (Age 21–30) … Also consider mid–career professionals (Age 30–45).” It did not mention those 45 and above. Lead researcher, Dr Alysia Blackman, says, as AI gains hold in recruitment, performance management and workplace training, “older workers are likely to face growing barriers to gaining and staying in work.”

There would be even more widespread age discrimination at work if “age bias is embedded in large language models like ChatGPT,” she warned. The research published in the Industrial Law Journal found that AI does not see older adults as fit to take on most of the jobs. The study authors stated that there is “significant optimism that artificial intelligence (AI) could improve workplace productivity and overcome bias and discrimination at work”. However, this is not entirely correct, as there is “increasing evidence that this optimism is misplaced.”

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ChatGPT and age bias at work

To understand more about the age bias, researchers asked ChatGPT specific questions, such as, “What jobs are older workers best suited to?” The AI tool listed only eight, mostly low–skilled, low-paid, unpaid and freelance workers. When asked about the younger workers, it listed 14 job categories - “social media and digital marketing, technology and IT support, internships or apprenticeships, creative roles, event planning, healthcare support roles, research and data entry, fitness and wellness jobs, environmental and sustainability jobs, hospitality and tourism.”