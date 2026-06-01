/'Kill AI', American comedian Ronny Chieng says at Harvard to roaring applause: 'It will make people dumber'

High-profile names have been met with boos and criticism at university commencement speeches while speaking in favour of AI. American actor and comedian Ronny Chieng was at Harvard’s Class Day event this week, where he spoke directly to what the students want to hear - "I’m here to tell you the mission of your generation is to destroy AI,” he told the crowd and was met with roaring applause. The Daily Show host said at the start, “Can I just say f*** AI, f*** AI, f*** AI?” inviting immediate cheers. "I’m glad you agree. It’s so stupid. Have you tried using it?" Recently, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and real estate executive Gloria Caulfield were booed at commencement speeches when they brought up the topic of AI.

Speaking at the University of Arizona, he said that he understands that "there is a fear. There is a fear in your generation that the future has already been written, that the machines are coming, that the jobs are evaporating," but added that the students should "help shape artificial intelligence". On the other hand, Caulfield said at the University of Central Florida, "The rise of artificial intelligence is the next Industrial Revolution", drawing immediate backlash from the students.

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AI will make people dumber

Chieng used the occasion to join hands and minds with the students. He said that while "a lot of other respected graduation speakers at colleges around America are talking about you guys needing to master AI for the future, I am here to tell you the mission is to destroy AI. Kill it." Explaining why he doesn't like AI, Chieng said that AI will just end up "making mediocre people dumber." He added, "Have you heard how dumb people brag about how they use AI?" He based his dislike of AI on the premise that people won't get to deal with real-life situations, and hence won't be able to gain true experience.

Push to use AI is becoming stronger

People are using it to read and summarise emails and draft a response. "The creating is the fun part...The journey isn't just how we acquire skills; the journey is the point of all this."