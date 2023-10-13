National Cinema Day 2023: Don't miss this offer! Tickets to your favourite movies at just ₹99

National Cinema Day: The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced on Thursday that in light of National Cinema Day on October 13, movie enthusiasts can watch the latest films at affordable prices. The tickets will be as low as ₹99, excluding recliner and premium formats.

Here's everything you need to know about National Cinema Day and how to book tickets for only ₹99.

How to book ₹99 tickets on National Cinema Day?

People who wish to watch movies at low rates on National Cinema Day can book the tickets online on platforms like BookMyShow and PayTM. All you need is to select the location, followed by your preferred movie and October 13 as the date.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Akshay Kumar's Raniganj are among the movies available for ₹99 on National Cinema Day. New releases like Dhak Dhak, Thank You for Coming, and Fukrey 3 are also available at discounted prices. Additionally, a vast range of English, Malayalam, and Japanese movies are accessible at affordable prices.

However, the offer does not apply to IMAX or 4DX. Furthermore, the ₹99 tickets do not include the convenience fee plus GST. You can also visit your nearby cinemas and buy an offline ticket for the same price.

Why is National Cinema Day celebrated?

The Multiplex Association of India initiated the idea of National Cinema Day in 2022 to commemorate the reopening of cinema halls after the COVID-19 pandemic. The association decided to offer significant discounts on movie tickets on National Cinema Day to encourage people to support cinema halls, which suffered huge losses during the pandemic.

Another reason to introduce National Cinema Day was to counter the competition posed by OTT platforms.

On National Cinema Day 2023, Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from India, including PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, and Delite, have teamed up to participate in the celebrations.

However, multiplex owners have not pinned down a fixed date for National Cinema Day. After a few changes, MAI chose September 23 as National Cinema Day in 2022. However, in 2023, October 13 was the finalised date. Last year, the tickets were available at a discounted rate of ₹75. National Cinema Day 2022 was a massive success as it registered the highest-ever single-day admissions of 6.5 million people.

(With inputs from agencies)