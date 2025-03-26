What would you do if you landed a high-paying job, that comes with perks like work from home, good money and more? Definitely not what this Reddit user did.

On Reddit, a user going by the username ‘Other-Appointment-84’ shared the tale of how doom scrolling and a lack of punctuality led to him losing what seems to be the ‘dream job’ for many of us.

What did doom-scrolling do?

Nothing per se, but the Reddit user revealed that his habit of doom-scrolling daily lead to him sleeping in “maybe 10 15 mins max”. The lack of punctuality was noticed by his boss after it “happened a few times”.

“Manager caught on and gave me a chance to not lie about why my laptop was showing me turning it on after 9am,” said the man, adding that he did not have the “guts to tell the truth” and instead lied about “technical problems”.

His lie cost him the job. “well l got fired and l feel like an absolute loser,” he said.

What’s more he revealed that this was his second job and both his employments “lasted only 3 months, it looks terrible on my resume.”

“I’ve been applying again but the feeling of losing a dream job over something so easy to do is really getting to me emotionally.”

Netizens react

Reacting to the peculiar post, netizens expressed their surprise at the man being “late to a remote job”.

Sharing their own experiences with habitually late people, one user said: “I know someone who had a 40-minute commute to work and always showed up 5–10 minutes before the start of the work day. They then moved two blocks away from the office and were consistently late.”

Meanwhile, another user noted that it was not the lateness, but the lying and the “lack of integrity” that led to the man’s firing.

“It's the lying. You lied and that shows a lack of integrity to many employers. You need to address why your first thought when doing something wrong is to lie versus admit fault. Work on that while you apply for jobs. Good luck, you can recover from this is you are willing to work on yourself.”

