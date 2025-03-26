Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards NBA Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: The Philadelphia 76ers will look to put behind their disappointing run in the NBA as they face fellow strugglers at the Washington Wizards on Wednesday (Mar 26). Both teams enter the match on the back of a five-match losing streak as they look to return to winning ways. Ahead of the key contest between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards, here are all the details, including live streaming and others.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Live Broadcast TV Channel in India?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards NBA contest will not be telecast on TV in India.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Live on App in India?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBA App and website on paid subscription in India.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Live Broadcast TV Channel in USA?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards NBA contest will be telecasted on NBC Sports Network in USA.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Live on App in USA?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBC Sports app and website in USA.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Live Streaming Platform Online in India?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBA's official app and website in India.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Free LIVE Streaming Options:

Currently no free live streaming is available for Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards NBA match in India.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Free LIVE Streaming Options:

Currently Fubo app gives free live streaming during trial period for Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards NBA match in USA.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards NBA Game Today Date and Time:

Game Details

Date : Wednesday, March 26

: Wednesday, March 26 Time : 7:00 PM ET (4:30 AM IST)

: 7:00 PM ET (4:30 AM IST) Venue: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Team Insights:

The 76ers enter the game with a record of 23-49 and have faced a disappointing season so far. On the other hand, the Wizards enter the contest with a record of 15-56, another poor record in the conference. Jordan Poole leads the team with an average of 20.5 points per game, while Jonas Valančiūnas contributes 8.2 rebounds per game.

Conclusion:

We expect a tight contest on Wednesday (Mar 25) between the two struggling packs but give the edge to the Philadelphia 76ers to beat the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.