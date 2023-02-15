MRI machine triggers handgun, man dies in freak accident

Modern medical tech has been designed to save lives but if proper care is not taken, the same machinery can also end one. A freak accident in Brazil saw a handgun getting triggered due to a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine. The gun shot the owner in the belly. The man died after battling for his life few weeks later. It is not known whether the man neglected safety instruction or forgot to put his gun away before he approached the MRI machine.

Leandro Mathias de Novaes (40), the deceased, was a lawyer and vocal supporter of gun rights. He had taken his mother to Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, for an MRI ( magnetic resonance imaging) scan on January 16.

Clinical staff reportedly told them to leave all metallic objects outside the scanning room before entering.

"We would like to emphasize that all accident prevention protocols were followed by the Cura team, as is customary in all units," a spokesperson for the facility told The Telegraph.

"Both the patient and his companion were properly instructed regarding the procedures for accessing the examination room and warned about the removal of any and all metallic objects."

An MRI machine generates magnetic field in order to image internal organs accurately. This magnetic field is enough to pull objects towards it or at least cause a magnetic effect on them.

The gun which the Novaes was carrying under his clothes, went off, injuring him in the abdomen. He was rushed to Sao Luiz Morumbi Hospital where he passed away few weeks later.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.