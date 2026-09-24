/Mr Olympia judge accidentally backs his Tesla Cybertruck over his 6-year-old son

A man in California accidentally backed up his Tesla Cybertruck over his six-year-old son, who died at the hospital. Terrick El Guindy is a Mr Olympia judge who remembered his son in an Instagram Story. “We are one. We will always be one. We will be together forever. Preston and Terrick," he wrote. The 48-year-old struck his son outside their home on Saturday around 9 pm. The California Highway Patrol questioned Terrick, but he wasn't arrested.

The officers also said that the Cybertruck was not operating in Autopilot mode. It is not known whether the vehicle gave any dashboard alerts about Preston being present behind the car. Family friend Stefanie Chesbro said that the boy was playing outside when his dad accidentally struck him.

She has set up a GoFundMe page for the family, where she said that the boy died at the hospital. "His injuries were too great, and Preston tragically passed away at the hospital with Mom by his side," she wrote.

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"His parents and sister, Scarlett, are left with the insurmountable tragedy that is losing their son and brother." A CHP spokesperson expressed condolences on behalf of the department. "The CHP extends its condolences to the family and all those affected by this tragic loss," a spokesperson said.

Cybertruck rear alerts

According to the Tesla website, the Cybertruck's rear alerts are powered strictly by camera-based computer vision, also known as Tesla Vision, rather than traditional ultrasonic or radar sensors. While backing up or parking, the camera system constructs a 3D high-fidelity visualisation on the touchscreen. If the vehicle detects an imminent collision, it can sound forward/rearward collision warnings and apply emergency braking automatically.