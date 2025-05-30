/Meet the world’s youngest billionaires in 2025 - and one is only 19 years old

Did you know who the youngest billionaire in the world is? It’s Johannes von Baumbach (19), who inherited his wealth from his affluent family. Accumulating billions is a lifelong goal for many, but a few individuals are born into vast fortunes, inheriting billions at a young age. This list, compiled from Forbes data, showcases the youngest billionaires in the world as of 2025.



Johannes von Baumbach (age: 19 | net worth: $5.6 billion)



The youngest billionaire! Johannes is an heir to Boehringer Ingelheim, a major German pharmaceutical company. Not much is publicly known about this billionaire family, but Johannes has three siblings - ages 23, 25 and 27 - each reportedly worth $5.4 billion, as per Forbes.



Lívia Voigt de Assis (age: 20 | net worth: $1.2 Billion)



Voigt, 20, is one of the largest individual shareholders in WEG, the largest manufacturer of electrical motors in Latin America. The company was cofounded by her grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt.



Clemente Del Vecchio (age: 20 | net worth: $6.6 Billion)



Vecchio is one of the six children of Leonardo Del Vecchio, the founder of Essilor Luxottica, the world's largest eyeglasses firm. He inherited a 12.5 % stake in the company.



Kim Jung-youn (age: 21 | net worth: $1.3 billion)



Gaming heiress Kim Jung-youn, the youngest daughter of the late Kim Jung-ju, inherited a significant stake from their father 's company Nexon. She's not at all involved in Nexon's operation.



Kevin David Lehmann (age: 22 | net worth: $4.2 billion)



Lehmann inherited a huge amount of money after his father made him the owner of a 50% stake in dm (Drogerie Markt), Germany’s leading drugstore chain with over 3,700 locations. He has not been operationally involved in the chain.



Franz von Baumbach (age: 23 | net worth: 5.6 billion)



Baumbach is an heir to the Boehringer Ingelheim fortune and is currently the owner of 5.6 billion. The company is known for its well-known names in the pharmaceutical industry.



Kim Jung-min (age: 23 | net worth: 5.6 billion)



Sister to Kim Jung-youn, Jung-min inherited a large stake in NXC, the holding company for Nexon. The sisters inherited a huge bulk of money after their father, Kim Jung-ju, passed away in 2022.



Luca Del Vecchio (age: 23 | net worth: $6.5 billion)



Vecchio, along with his brother and half-brother, is among the youngest billionaires thanks to minority stakes in the eyeglasses behemoth Essilor Luxottica and other family-held ventures.