Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Know about King's life and legacy, most famous quotes and holiday that honours him

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: In the United States, Americans honour the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. every year on the third Monday of January. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, he advocated nonviolent resistance to end racial segregation.

Here's everything you need to know about Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Martin Luther King Jr.: Life And Legacy

Martin Luther King Jr. became a public figure as a young Baptist minister during the Montgomery bus boycott in Alabama. It sparked after Rosa Parks, the most influential African American civil rights leader, refused to give up her seat in a segregated bus. It led to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Acts.

Martin Luther King Jr. received the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1964 for his activism.

In 1968, James Earl Ray shot Martin Luther King Jr. while he was heading efforts against poverty, capitalism and the Vietnam War. His assassination was a reminder of the hindrances that come in the pursuit of social justice and equality. His demise triggered a wave of shock and grief throughout the United States.

How did Martin Luther King Jr. Day come into being?

After his assassination, labour unions proposed to create a national holiday to commemorate his legacy. African American Representative John Conyers and Senator Edward Brooke proposed a bill in Congress to mark January 15, Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. However, it faced opposition on racial and political grounds.

Republican President Ronald Reagan signed a bill proposed by African American Representative Katie Hall of Indiana to introduce a federal holiday honouring Martin Luther King Jr. The United States acknowledged the holiday in 1983.

Furthermore, the bill's passing established the Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Holiday Commission, which oversees the holiday.

In 1994, Martin Luther King Jr. Day officially became National Service Day to encourage citizens of the United States to come together and engage in service activities and address social issues.

Most Famous Quotes By Martin Luther King Jr.

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

"I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear."

"Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase."

"Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity."