Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

A Redditor took to social media to share his confusion after he received a total of eight fines while driving on a highway from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and then back home.

Advertisment

The user said that he was fined for "slow driving" and was not aware of the rules. He added that he got the first notifications late, and if he had received them earlier, he would have been able to avoid subsequent fines.

However, the netizens did not show any sympathy for the man and said that his lack of awareness could prove to be a "hazard" to road safety.

"I travelled to Abu Dhabi from Dubai yesterday. I was driving at 110-115 km/h in the second lane (next to the fast lane). When I reached home at night, I got a message about a total of 8 fines for both my drive towards Dubai and towards Abu Dhabi," wrote the Reddit user (snazzy_champ).

Advertisment

Also Read: Dumpling craze causes chaos in China as thousands on bikes block roads

"I was not aware of this rule, and there was no flash from the camera. I had no idea about the fine for slightly slow driving, and it wasn't mentioned on any signs. I travelled to Abu Dhabi in the morning and returned at night," he added.

The user called the incident "totally unfair" and said that "There was no notification until I reached home. Had there been any notification for the morning drive, I would have been more careful on my way back to Dubai. I know it's my mistake, but fining without any notification or news article is totally unfair."

Advertisment

In the post, the Redditor shared a screenshot of the message he received along with the fines.

Here's how netizens reacted on Reddit

The posts received comments from various users on social media.

"Mate, literally as soon as you enter the expressway to Abu Dhabi, there are a bunch of signs clearly stating this. The lanes are even marked in bright red as soon as you enter this zone. You just weren't paying attention," wrote a Redditor.

Watch: Electric Motorbikes Gain Traction In Vietnam's Polluted Streets

"The rule is displayed literally every 3 km," said another user.

"If OP drove slightly slower, there are 3rd and 4th lanes for that," commented a user.

"The minimum speed is 120 km/h in that lane, and when the rule was announced, it was covered in the news and official socials. What's truly unfair is people thinking they can drive as slowly as they want just because they are in the second lane while being a hazard to others on the road," said a user.

(With inputs from agencies)