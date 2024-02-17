Man jams batteries into his penis for 'sexual gratification', leaves doctors baffled

In a shocking incident, a 73-year-old man in Australia was admitted to the hospital with the urgent need to undergo urethra surgery after he jammed three button-style batteries into his penis to attain “sexual gratification”.



The unidentified Australian man's medical anomaly has now become part of a revolting medical study published in Urology Case Reports. As per the report, the man had intentionally shoved batteries into his penis for his own “sexual gratification”.



“To the best of our understanding, this is the first reported case of urethral necrosis with button battery insertion,” wrote the authors.



As per the reports, this was not the first time the patient had attempted such a bizarre act. He had shoved the batteries multiple times before it finally got stuck inside.

Man took shockwave therapy after facing erectile dysfunction

Three years before, the man had suffered erectile dysfunction and also endured shockwave therapy on his penis.



The septuagenarian waited for 24 hours before seeking medical attention after which the doctors quickly took steps to remove the foreign objects since their corrosiveness can lead to necrosis, which is the death of body tissue in only two hours.



The doctors also feared that the man could suffer from a rare but lethal infection of Fournier’s gangrene. After making several unsuccessful attempts, the surgeons finally used the forceps to take out the batteries.



“All extracted batteries were coated with black tar-like material,” read the study. However, even though the batteries were removed, after ten days the man complained of swelling and icky discharge after which the doctors conducted another operation on him.



“An incision was made to the penile skin,” said the researchers, further stating that “a large amount” of fluids had leaked out.

"An incision was made to the penile skin," said the researchers, further stating that "a large amount" of fluids had leaked out.



“Given the complexity of his injury, it was deemed that formal penile urethral reconstruction would likely require a 3-stage repair,” as per the researchers, who called the six-month-long procedure of mucous membrane grafts as complex.



The doctors after assessing the extremely damaged penis, finally “decided that the best option would be for no further penile reconstruction.”