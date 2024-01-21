UK man bled to death after chopping off his penis, new details reveal

A UK man reportedly died after chopping off his penis as ‘he no longer needed it,’ according to an inquest heard on Friday (Jan 19). The 63-year-old man, identified as Reginald Alan Roach, had a history of mental illness. The incident took place on November 6, 2022 when the man was discovered lying in a field in Bangor, North Wales by a retired nurse Margaret Webster.

According to UK media, the man was “groaning” as Webster found him and she could not feel a pulse. "I lifted his jogging bottoms and could see blood covering his groin area," she said during the inquest.

She started CPR and called 999. The paramedics arrived soon, along with police, who revealed that the man’s genitals had been cut off.

The police made a shocking claim regarding Alan Roach. Roach was previously wanted on a warrant and he had allegedly told a probation officer that he was too old while pointing to his crotch and said he "did not need these."

Roach allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest following the amputation and later succumbed to injuries during the treatment in a Bangor hospital. A post-mortem examination revealed he had not been assaulted and his body didn’t bear any evidence hinting forced trauma. Dr Brian Rodgers, a Home Office pathologist who conducted the post-mortem, later said, "It's likely he would have bled profusely."

Michael Murphy, a trainee probation officer who was the offender manager of Roach previously, told the inquest he twice met Roach, of Ty Newydd bail hostel in Bangor. He then explained that on one occasion while pointing to his crotch, Roach had said: "I'm old now. I have no use for these. You can take them if you want." Murphy thought Roach was just making casual remarks and was kidding.

Kate Robertson, the senior coroner for northwest Wales, said she was recording a conclusion of suicide in the case as Roach’s actions only had consequences for himself.