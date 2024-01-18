UK House of Commons clears Rwanda legislation, 320 lawmakers back Sunak's bill

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a pivotal Commons vote, emerged victorious over internal party dissidents, securing approval for his contentious Rwanda deportation bill. Sunak's Rwanda policy, which will allow the UK government to send asylum seekers who arrive without permission in Britain to Rwanda, cleared the last obstacle in the Commons. A total of 320 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill against 276.

Meanwhile, 11 Tory MPs dissented. Former home secretary Suella Braverman, who earlier called on Sunak to harden up his stance on Rwandan bill, and ex-immigration minister Robert Jenrick, also voted against the bill.

The contentious legislation will now advance to the House of Lords where the bill may face potential amendments. The third reading was a major win for Sunak. If it had failed, the UK Prime Minister would be in a tough spot with general elections upcoming and his weakening leadership.

Even as Conservative rebels threatened to derail the legislation, most from the party opted not to challenge the bill.

Injunctions by European Court of Human Rights troubling Sunak

Even as the Rwandan bill was given a green light in the House of Commons, there is a greater worry for Sunak in the form of Injunctions by the European Court of Human Rights which can halt deportations to Rwanda.

The government earlier pledged to eliminate this guidance which directed civil servants to comply with these injunctions.

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has declared willingness to refund UK taxpayers' money if no asylum seekers arrive in the African nation. A total of £240 million is already paid to Rwanda, with an additional £50 million pending.

The prime minister's allies perceive this outcome as a decisive victory against right wing.

Despite the win, discontent lingers within the Conservative party, with moderates expressing frustration over the damage caused during the rebellion.