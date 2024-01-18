Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Meta Platforms, announces exit from board after 12 years

Sheryl Sandberg, the former Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms, revealed her intention to step down from the company's board of directors after 12 years of service, as announced in her Facebook post on Wednesday.

Sandberg, a key figure at Meta for over 14 years, emphasised that Meta's business is strong and well-positioned for the future, making this an opportune moment for her departure.

She expressed her commitment to continue serving as an adviser to the company even after her board tenure concludes in May.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded to Sandberg's decision, expressing anticipation for "a new chapter together."

Sandberg, once the second-in-command to Zuckerberg, has played a pivotal role in shaping Meta's trajectory and was a prominent figure during her tenure as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the company's operations for over a decade.

Sandberg decided to step down from her operational role in 2022, marking a significant transition in her longstanding association with Meta.

Sandberg's departure marks the end of an era, given her instrumental role as the lead architect of Meta's ads-based business model.

Throughout the challenges and controversies faced by the company, she remained a steadfast defender of Meta, consistently asserting that lessons were learned from mistakes, and efforts were made to enhance tools for better content moderation.

Before joining Meta, Sheryl Sandberg held prominent roles at Google, where she served as the Vice President of Global Online Sales and Operations.

Her extensive professional journey also includes being the Chief of Staff for the United States Treasury Department under former President Bill Clinton.

A Harvard University graduate, Sandberg is not only recognised for her corporate leadership but is also an accomplished author, known for her influential work, including the feminist manifesto "Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead," published in 2013.