/Make Aspirin 'Superstitious' Again? Trump contradicts White House, reveals shocking truth about bruises and MRI scans. Here's what he said

US President Donald Trump, in an interview, insisted that he has "very good genetics" while fielding questions about his health issues, including the widely spotted bruising on his hands, the MRI he underwent and his propensity to fall asleep during on-camera meetings. During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the POTUS undercut the narrative of his White House, and offered unusually candid details about his medical routine that he admitted has hints of "superstition". And in doing so, he contradicted months of carefully worded reassurances from his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Since returning to the office last January, questions about Trump's health have followed him closely. Photographs showing dark bruises on the backs of his hands, sometimes covered with makeup or bandages, have prompted speculation that Leavitt has repeatedly tried to dismiss. Her most common explanation was that the marks came from constant handshaking, describing Trump as someone who meets and greets more people than any president before him. She has also pointed to his routine use of aspirin.

However, Trump told a different story. He said he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin every day, four times the low dose commonly recommended, despite doctors urging him to cut back. The reason, he said, is superstition. He has been on the same regimen for decades and does not want to change it. "I’m a little superstitious," he said, adding, "They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart".

"I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?". The higher dose, he acknowledged, makes him bruise easily, especially as his skin has become thinner with age.

He also confirmed he uses makeup to cover marks after his hands get "whacked," including one incident involving Attorney General Pam Bondi, whose ring nicked him during a high five.

So, did Trump get an MRI or give "ammunition" to rivals?

Trump also revisited the mystery surrounding a scan he underwent at Walter Reed last October. For weeks, Leavitt referred to the procedure only as "advanced imaging," declining to say whether it was an MRI, but that was the running commentary. Trump told the Journal he had described it as an MRI himself, then corrected the record. It was, he said, a CT scan done to rule out cardiovascular issues. Nothing abnormal was found.

The president expressed regret about taking the test at all, saying it gave critics "ammunition" to question his health. "In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition," he said.

'DOZY DON'

Trump also denied struggling with hearing or sleep, brushing off footage showing him with his eyes closed during meetings. He said he has always slept little and still keeps a packed schedule. "I’ve never been a big sleeper," he said, insisting, "Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink".