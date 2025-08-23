Lyle Menendez denied parole, joins brother Erik in serving life for parents’ murder. What was the case?

Lyle Menendez has been denied parole in California, just weeks after his brother Erik faced the same decision. The ruling means that both brothers, who have been serving life sentences for the 1989 murders of their parents, will remain behind bars with no possibility of release. The Menendez brothers were convicted in the mid-1990s for the killing of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, inside the family’s Beverly Hills mansion. Jose, a wealthy entertainment executive, and Kitty, a former beauty queen, were shot multiple times with shotguns in an attack.

Erik and Lyle have spent decades in prison

The trials, which were televised and closely followed, turned into a national spectacle. The brothers confessed to the killings but claimed they acted out of fear after years of emotional and physical abuse at the hands of their father. Prosecutors, however, argued that the crime was motivated by greed, pointing to the brothers’ lavish spending in the months after the murders. After two separate juries deadlocked in the first trial, the pair were convicted of first-degree murder in a retrial and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Now in their 50s, both Lyle and Erik have spent more than three decades in prison. Over the years, their story has resurfaced repeatedly in documentaries, podcasts, and dramatised TV shows, keeping public interest alive in the case.

What was the case?

The Menendez case goes back to August 20, 1989, when Jose and Kitty Menendez were shot to death inside their Beverly Hills house. Their sons, Lyle and Erik, were later arrested and charged with the murders. At their trial, the brothers confessed to carrying out the killings but argued that they acted out of desperation. They claimed their father, Jose, had subjected them to years of physical and sexual abuse, while their mother, Kitty, turned a blind eye. The defense painted the murders as a reaction to fear and trauma. Prosecutors, however, presented a very different picture, arguing that the killings were motivated by greed. They pointed out how the brothers spent lavishly in the months after the murders, buying luxury items and enjoying a lifestyle funded by their parents’ fortune.