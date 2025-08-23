/WION Exclusive — 'I want to be the first Ayush, not the next Priyansh': Doseja on his journey

In the high-stakes world of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), where young cricketers are constantly pushing to be noticed by scouts and selectors, West Delhi Lions’ batter Ayush Doseja is quietly scripting his own story. The 22-year-old, the only player retained by his franchise this season, admits that far from adding pressure, the trust reposed in him has been a confidence booster. “We played well in the first two matches but then our batting faltered,” he reflected on the season so far in an exclusive conversation with WION. “We sat down, clarified everyone’s roles, and now the picture is clearer. Hopefully, we can execute better and push for the playoffs.”

‘Worked on my shortcomings’

Doseja, who has been steadily building a reputation as a complete player across formats, spent the off-season addressing what he felt were shortcomings in his T20 game. “I worked a lot in white-ball cricket—especially hitting spinners and practicing against side-armers. At the same time, my red-ball preparation continued. My goal has always been to become a three-format player,” he shared.

That hard work showed when he smashed a blistering century off just 52 balls earlier this season. Yet, his approach remains rooted in game awareness. “I always try to play the situation. If we’re chasing a big total, I take responsibility and build the innings. That day, we lost early wickets, so I batted positively. Unfortunately, we couldn’t finish the game, but if I get that chance again, I will 100% finish it,” he said with conviction.

With Indian Premier League (IPL) scouts frequently attending DPL matches, the tournament has become a launchpad for bigger opportunities. But Doseja insists he doesn’t let that thought cloud his mind. “I stay in the present and give my best in every game. If I perform, selection will follow,” he said. The young batter is already drawing comparisons with last season’s breakout star Priyansh Arya—a tag he politely brushes aside. “Priyansh is a very good player and we practice together, but I don’t want to be the next Priyansh Arya. I want to be the first Ayush Doseja.”