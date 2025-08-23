/From Imran Tahir to Mohammad Amir, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 T20 wickets

From Imran Tahir to Mohammad Amir, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 400 T20 wickets across formats. This list also includes Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan and Wahab Riaz.
Rashid Khan, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 400 T20 wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 289 matches.
The former Proteas bowler, Imran Tahir, comes second on this list. He took 320 matches to complete his 400 wickets in T20s.
He also holds the record as the second oldest player to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket history.
The Pakistani veteran, Wahab Riaz, comes third on this elite list, taking 335 matches to achieve 400 T20 wickets milestone.
He was one of the best pacers of Pakistan cricket team during his era.
Mohammad Amir, known for his swing bowling, comes fourth on this list. He took 343 matches to complete his 400 wickets in T20 cricket.
Recently, Amir becomes the second Pakistani bowler to join the club of bowlers with 400 wickets in T20s.
The former Bangladeshi all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, took 353 matches to become a part of this elite list.
He is widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the international cricket.