From Imran Tahir to Mohammad Amir, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 T20 wickets

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 23, 2025, 14:31 IST | Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 14:31 IST

From Imran Tahir to Mohammad Amir, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 400 T20 wickets across formats. This list also includes Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan and Wahab Riaz.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 289 matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 289 matches

Rashid Khan, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 400 T20 wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 289 matches.

Imran Tahir (South Africa) - 320 matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: PTI)

Imran Tahir (South Africa) - 320 matches

The former Proteas bowler, Imran Tahir, comes second on this list. He took 320 matches to complete his 400 wickets in T20s.

He also holds the record as the second oldest player to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket history.

Wahab Riaz (Pakistan) - 335 matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: PSL)

Wahab Riaz (Pakistan) - 335 matches

The Pakistani veteran, Wahab Riaz, comes third on this elite list, taking 335 matches to achieve 400 T20 wickets milestone.

He was one of the best pacers of Pakistan cricket team during his era.

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) - 343 matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: PSL)

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) - 343 matches

Mohammad Amir, known for his swing bowling, comes fourth on this list. He took 343 matches to complete his 400 wickets in T20 cricket.

Recently, Amir becomes the second Pakistani bowler to join the club of bowlers with 400 wickets in T20s.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 353 matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: GT20 Canada)

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 353 matches

The former Bangladeshi all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, took 353 matches to become a part of this elite list.

He is widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the international cricket.

