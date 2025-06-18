/KLM plane to Toronto that needed maintenance returns to Amsterdam after 3 hours in air

Passengers of a KLM flight from Amsterdam to Toronto were in for a strange surprise when the plane was turned around after being in the air for three hours. The reason shocked them further - the plane wasn't legal to fly.

The Airbus A330-300 PH‑AKA was put into service after the AC on the plane, originally meant to travel to Toronto, failed to work. After a delay of 1.5 hours, passengers boarded the above Airbus, according to a passenger who talked to View from the Wing.

However, when the plane was over the Atlantic, the passengers were told that this plane was not supposed to fly. It needed maintenance, which could not be done in Toronto. So, the plane was turned back to Amsterdam.

Passengers were caught unawares because of the sudden change, and the airline now owes them 600 Euros. The passenger told the publication that even though the pilot and the crew apologised to them, it clearly shows the flaws that exist in their system.

Also Read: Angry at being turned away from gate, man calls in with fake bomb threat to delay flight

He added that the plane was perfectly fine to fly and there were no safety concerns. The only issue was the maintenance, which should have happened before the plane left. No one on the ground noticed this as the plane got ready to fly. When it was flying across the Atlantic and had spent nearly three hours in the air, that is when someone on the ground spotted the error.

Also Read: Inspired by Leonardo? Man flies for free over 120 times in 6 years by posing as pilots and attendants

Four hours remained in the journey when the plane was turned back, leaving people arguing why it could not travel another four hours to its destination instead of taking the three-hour trip back. This is because KLM wanted to perform the maintenance in Amsterdam. If the plane had travelled to Toronto, then the airline would have had to fly it back to Amsterdam empty.

People are now wondering how an airline could send a plane that required maintenance with people on board.

Earlier, American Airlines sent the wrong plane to Naples, Italy, which was too big to land on the runway. It was diverted to Rome because it was too big to land.