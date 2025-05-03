Universal Studios may soon enter the Indian market, with plans underway for its first indoor amusement park in the country. According to a report by The Economic Times, the global theme park operator is in advanced discussions with Bharti Real Estate to establish the attraction within a massive new mall near the Delhi airport.

The scale of the project

The proposed amusement park would be part of a 3-million-sq-ft development at Aerocity, one of the largest mixed-use real estate projects in India. It is expected that the mall will be completed and operational by mid-2027. Of the total leasable area, 10 per cent — roughly 300,000 sq ft — has been earmarked for a global entertainment park.

According to the report, Bharti Real Estate CEO S K Sayal did not mention Universal Studios by name but he acknowledged that talks with international partners are ongoing.

If finalised, the Universal Studios facility would mark a great milestone for the country’s indoor entertainment industry. The indoor amusement park would be situated within Bharti’s larger Aerocity development, which has a total development potential of about 17 million sq ft. Currently, 6.5 million sq ft is already under construction, backed by investments of over Rs 6,595 crore.

The entire project is expected to generate more than Rs 5,000 crore in annual rental income. The Delhi government’s decision to allow restaurants and bars in Aerocity to operate 24/7 is also seen as a move to boost the area’s commercial and tourism potential.

India's amusement sector

India’s indoor amusement sector currently spans 6.6 million sq ft across 523 operational locations, according to Jones Lang LaSalle report. This figure is projected to rise to 11 million sq ft by 2028, fuelled by mall expansion and demand for large-format entertainment.

While the market remains largely fragmented and dominated by unorganised players, international brands such as Timezone, Funcity, and Funtura currently hold around 28% of the market share.

Universal Studios already operates theme parks in the several countries including United States, Singapore, Japan, and Beijing.