A Japanese man, known as Toco, who made headlines for living as a dog, has now started renting out his ultra-realistic canine costume. The move allows others who share his fascination to briefly step into the world of being a dog.

A new service for like-minded individuals

Recognising that others might have similar interests, Toco launched a costume rental service on January 26. His official website invites people to try the experience, asking, "Have you ever wanted to be an animal?" The service requires bookings at least 30 days in advance, with rental fees set at 49,000 yen (₹26,500) for 180 minutes and 36,000 yen (₹19,500) for 120 minutes. Despite the niche appeal and high cost, all available slots for February have already been booked.

A dream turned reality

Since childhood, Toco had dreamed of transforming into a dog. To fulfil his wish, he approached the special effects studio Zeppet to create a custom-made rough dog costume. The suit, which cost approximately 2 million yen (₹11 lakh), weighs 4 kg and features a movable mouth, tail and paws, allowing him to replicate canine movements.

Living the canine experience

Over time, Toco learned to perform tricks such as shaking hands, rolling over, and catching frisbees. He even goes out wearing a collar to socialise with real dogs. Last year, he expanded his transformation by introducing a new Alaskan malamute costume, which is fluffier and more detailed than his original suit.

