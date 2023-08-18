‘It makes no sense,’ Musk declares ‘Block’ feature will soon disappear from X

X, formerly Twitter, will no longer allow users to block others on the microblogging platform, US billionaire Elon Musk announced Friday (August 18).

While responding to a user’s query regarding ‘muting’ someone, Musk said that blocking as a feature will be removed completely.

“It makes no sense,” wrote Musk on X.

"Block is going to be deleted as a "feature", except for DMs," Musk added.

Blocking feature explained

The microblogging platform defines "blocking" as a tool for managing interactions with other users on X. It enables individuals to limit specific accounts from contacting them, viewing their posts, or following them.

Many people use this feature to get rid of spammers, trolls, harassment or stalking on social media.

Musk suggests alternatives to the ‘block’ feature

In later posts, Musk suggested that users can instead use the "mute" feature as an alternative to blocking.

He said, "You can still mute accounts and block users for DMs."

Now, it is important to understand that the mute feature "allows you to remove an account's posts from your timeline without unfollowing or blocking that account. Muted accounts will not know that you've muted them and you can unmute them at any time.”

Unlike blocking, muted accounts can still view and respond to your posts, even though their content won't appear on your timeline.

Users also have the option to set their accounts to private, granting control over who can view and reply to their posts.

The company clarifies, "By default, your Tweets are public; anyone can view and engage with them. With protected Tweets, you'll receive follower requests that you can approve or decline."

And the overhaul continues…

This marks the latest manoeuvre by Musk since taking ownership of the company in 2022.

Notably, he rebranded Twitter as "X" and phased out the traditional verified checkmarks, reserving verification for “Twitter Blue” subscribers. Other introductions, such as post editing and the option to conceal the verification badge, were offered as incentives within the $8 monthly subscription.

As the block feature's future removal looms, it appears that Musk's transformation of the platform previously known as Twitter is far from complete.