/Is FASTag Annual Pass the biggest Independence day gift for travellers? Check fee, validity and benefits

In a significant development, India’s electronic toll payment system FASTag is set to get a major upgrade on August 15 (Independence Day). The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will introduce the FASTag Annual Pass on the day in order to make highway travel easier and cheaper.

Through this new pass, all the private car, jeep, and van owners will have to pay Rs 3,000 once for up to 200 toll crossings or a full year of travel, whichever comes first. The initiative aims to cut down on frequent recharges, speed up toll transactions, and reduce congestion at plazas.

What is the FASTag Annual Pass?

It is a prepaid toll plan, designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. The FASTag Annual Pass was announced in June of this year. As per the Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, this initiative is designed to address long-standing issues with toll plazas situated within a 60 km range and ease toll payments through a single and cost-effective affordable transaction.

This Annual Pass focuses on delivering a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners by reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas.

How to buy a FASTag Annual Pass online

Visit the Rajmarg Yatra app or the NHAI/MoRTH website.

Log in with your details, like your FASTag ID and vehicle number. Make sure that the FASTag is active, correctly installed, and linked to your vehicle.

Now pay Rs 3,000 online using a debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.

After the payment, the pass will be attached to your existing FASTag, and an SMS will confirm activation on August 15.

FASTag Annual Pass price 2025

The annual price of the pass will be Rs 3,000 per year, effective from August 15, 2025. It will cover 200 toll plaza crossings for one year of validity, whichever comes first.

FASTag Annual Pass benefits