India is gearing up for a new highway travel initiative, and it’s set to roll out this Independence Day. The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry, under Nitin Gadkari, is introducing a FASTag Annual Pass exclusively for private vehicles. The pass aims to simplify toll payments and provide unlimited ease on designated National Highways (NH) and National Expressways (NE), up to a limit.

What is FASTag Annual Pass?

Effective from August 15, 2025, the FASTag Annual Pass is a prepaid tolling system that allows cars, jeeps, and vans to make up to 200 free trips or travel for one year, whichever comes first. It is designed for private users and will work only at designated NH and NE toll plazas identified by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

As per the announcement, this move is part of a broader strategy to decongest toll booths and reduce friction in India’s growing road network. The FASTag system is already mandatory for all vehicles, and the new pass is expected to further incentivise digital toll payments.

What about price, availability and validity?

The cost of the FASTag Annual Pass has been fixed at ₹3,000 for the financial year 2025–26. It can be purchased via the Rajmargyatra mobile app or directly through the official NHAI website. After purchase, the pass will be activated within two hours—pending verification of the vehicle and its linked FASTag account.

The pass remains valid for one year from the date of activation or 200 transactions, depending on which limit is hit earlier. Once the pass expires—either due to duration or number of trips—it automatically reverts to a standard FASTag, meaning tolls will start being deducted per trip again as usual.

Is it transferable?

Each Annual Pass is vehicle-specific. It cannot be transferred to another car or reused across vehicles. According to NHAI’s guidelines, any attempt to use the pass on a different vehicle will result in immediate deactivation of the pass.

What counts as a trip?

Under the rules, each crossing of a point-based toll plaza counts as one trip. A round journey, going and coming back, counts as two trips. For closed tolling systems, which are usually found on access-controlled expressways, a full journey from entry to exit will be counted as one trip.

Gadkari’s push for smart highways

The FASTag Annual Pass comes amid Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s push for intelligent transport systems and digitalisation of India’s roadways. As per the Ministry, the new system is expected to benefit lakhs of commuters who frequently travel on national highways and face repetitive toll charges.

By capping annual payments and offering digital pass management, the initiative is likely to encourage more people to switch to private road travel, especially across India’s expanding expressway network.

With the FASTag Annual Pass, the government is taking another step towards seamless highway travel and digitised tolling. While it offers convenience and cost predictability to frequent travellers, users will need to follow strict guidelines to avoid deactivation.