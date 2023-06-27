Internet melts after watching food delivery agent eating from plastic packet on roadside

When we use food delivery applications, we expect our order to get delivered within a certain period of time. In case it gets delayed, some of us became all fussy and crunchy, but we hardly think about the person who is delivering the food.

The food delivery agents often rush after taking the order from the restaurants as they are liable to bring the food in its actual state. As consumers, we would also not appreciate it if we get cold food and warm drinks.

But what about the so-called work culture of those agents, who often don't get enough time to eat their meals on time. A similar thing was seen in a viral and heartbreaking video shared by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan.

In the video, it appeared as if the delivery executive was taking a quick break to eat food that was too direct from the plastic packet on the roadside. All details are not available so far, more information is awaited.

The officer shared the video on Twitter with a caption in Hindi language which loosely translated to English as - "Take care of them too in this season."

The video was shared on June 20 and has been viewed over 312K times.

Watch the video here: इस मौसम में इनका भी ख्याल रखें. pic.twitter.com/Rf2kHs4srk — Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 (@AwanishSharan) June 20, 2023 × The video has melted the internet as people on social media argued about what can be done in such cases.

On user wrote in the comment section that "I always make sure to offer a packet of biscuits / some fruit, / milk sharbat depending on what I have handy that time to any delivery guy who comes to deliver at my doorstep.. their smiles are priceless".

"In order to get our food delivered on time, they often remain hungry or skip their meals. It's a sad reality and these scenes are heart touching," another wrote.

"I atleast always asked for water to those come for delivery," one user chimed in.

"Irony of life. Be grateful for what you have and once you have enough help the needy," another said.

