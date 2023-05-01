International Labour Day 2023: History, significance and everything you need to know

Every year on May 1, people worldwide observe "International Labour Day" or "International Workers' Day" to recognise and appreciate labour and employees across all fields and professions for their work and efforts. This day aims to educate workers about their rights and the contributions they make. This day is also known as "May Day", a public holiday in many countries, including India, where it is celebrated as "Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas" (International Labour Day). The first Labour Day was celebrated on May 1, 1890, when workers after a socialist congress in Europe on July 14, 1889, in Paris, France declared that "Workers Day" should be on May 1. Labour Day: History Tracing back its origin to the nineteenth century, Labour Day initially originated in the United States in remembrance of the 1886 countrywide strike for an eight-hour work day, which started on that day and culminated in the Haymarket affair in Chicago.

The Haymarket affair refers to the tragic event where labour protests turned violent after a bomb was thrown at the police, killing seven officials and 4 others. Labour in India In India, the first Labour Day was observed in 1923 when the Labour Kisan Party hosted the first official Labour Day on May 1 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

May 1 is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day.

The theme for Labour Day or the World Day for Safety and Health at Work is "A safe and healthy working environment as a fundamental principle and right at work." This emphasises the importance of workplace safety and health as essential principles and rights for workers. Labour Day: Significance On this day, people worldwide observe the day by conducting marches and rallies.

When this day was established, the workers' union requested improvement in the working conditions. The 8-hour workday was a cause they fought for. Workers on this day also come together and communicate with one another about their concerns and objectives.