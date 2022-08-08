International Cat Day 2022: Amazing facts you should know

Cats are among the most popular pets. They necessitate the owners' care and attention throughout the year, but they have a particular day set out for them. The purpose of International Cat Day, which is celebrated on August 8, is to remind people of how the adorable animal helps to enhance the environment. Having cats as pets enhances human health in a variety of ways, including improved cognitive performance. After a hard day, returning to your cat and seeing its cute antics may help you relax.

International Cat Day was founded by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to honour cats and protect them from harm. Since 2020, International Cat Care, a British non-profit organization that has been working for cat welfare since 1958, has been in charge of International Cat Day.

Interesting Facts about Cats:

(1): Cats may bristle because of small erector muscles related to their hair follicles. Cats may intimidate foes by arching their backs and hissing as a result of this.

(2): Cats, unlike dogs and horses, walk or run by moving the front and back legs on one side first, followed by the front and back legs on the other. Only camels and giraffes move in this way.

(3): The cat's body is extremely flexible. This is feasible because its vertebrae are kept together by muscles rather than ligaments, like in humans. As a result, the cat's back might stretch or shrink, curve upward, or oscillate along the vertebral line.

(4): Cats are mostly nocturnal animals. The retina of the cat's eye is very sensitive to light due to a coating of guanine, causing the eye to shine at night under strong light.

International Cat Day 2022: Messages, Wishes, and Quotes to share

It doesn't matter what color cat you have because if you love cats, you love them all.

International Cat Day greetings! If you are special to a cat, there is a good probability you are extremely special indeed.

Congratulations on International Cat Day! When you own or appreciate a cat, every day is a Caturday.

To all cat lovers out there, Happy International Cat Day! Cats make the best buddies because they are kind, loving, and honest.

International Cat Day greetings! Her grace and affection are unparalleled, and her loyalty and charm can win over any heart.

“Cat can be your friend but never be a slave…She will always want your love and attention.”

“A Cat is a friend for life who is going to fill your heart and life with lots of love and affection.”

“There is no one else who can make such cute and innocent faces like a cat.”

“If you have a cat at home, you will always have someone waiting for you to come back.”

“With a cat in a house, you are never alone as you always have someone to share your happiness with”

"If animals could speak, the dog would be a blundering outspoken fellow; but the cat would have the rare grace of never saying a word too much." — Mark Twain

"A cat has absolute emotional honesty: human beings, for one reason or another, may hide their feelings, but a cat does not." — Ernest Hemingway

"My cats are really sassy and sophisticated, but most importantly, they are picky." — Jason Wu

"Time spent with cats is never wasted." — Sigmund Freud

"You can keep a dog; but it is the cat who keeps people because cats find humans useful domestic animals." — George Mike

"What greater gift than the love of a cat." — Charles Dicken

Cats are often low-key, commemorating International Cat Day can involve as much or as little as each cat in the household finds entertaining. Perhaps everyone should take a cat nap to get things started!